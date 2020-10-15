This year’s Newport City Council race is among one of the most competitive races that we’ve seen in recent years.

Twelve candidates announced their candidacy for an At-Large seat at the end of June, Derek Grinkin, Elizabeth Cullen, Elizabeth Fuerte, Councilwoman and Mayor Jamie Bova, Councilwoman Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Councilman Justin McLaughlin, Kevin Michaud. Councilwoman Lynn Ceglie (currently represents Ward 2), Meagan Landry, Olga Enger, Councilwoman Susan Taylor, and William Kimes.

The September 8th primary narrowed the list down to the top eight vote-getters.

Jamie Bova (1502 total primary votes) Jeanne-Marie Napolitano (1209) Susan Taylor (1172) Lynn Underwood Ceglie (1101) Justin McLaughlin (926) Update (Sept. 28) – McLaughlin has withdrawn from the race Kevin Michaud (918) Elizabeth Fuerte (817) Elizabeth “Beth” Cullen (699)

There was also a primary in Ward three, with three candidates vying for two spots in the general election. Those moving on for the Third Ward seat are Paul Marshall (634 votes in the primary) and Kathryn Leonard (442). Rachel Hussey (58) will not move on to the General Election.

In November, voters will choose between Angela McCalla or Hugo DeAscantis in Ward 1 and between Charlie Holder and Kim Salerno in Ward 2.

We’ve updated this story today to include the remaining candidates on the ballot and reordered them to correspond with the order in which they will appear on the November 3rd ballot.

Two updates since we published this updated story;

Wondering where to vote or where exactly the First Ward stops, Second Ward begins, or what exactly is the Third Ward? Find out, along with other important voter information here.

Newport City Council At-Large

1 – Elizabeth Fuerte

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

2 – Lynn Ceglie (Incumbent Ward 2)

(Ward 2 Incumbent, Running for At-Large)

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

3 – Jamie Bova (Incumbent)

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

4 – Justin McLaughlin (Incumbent)

Update (Sept. 28) – McLaughlin has withdrawn from the race

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

5 – Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

6 – Susan Taylor (Incumbent)

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

7 – Kevin Michaud

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

8 – Elizabeth “Beth” Evans Cullen

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

Newport City Council Ward 1

What’s Up Newp Survey Results for Ward 1

1 – Angela McCalla (Incumbent)

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

2 – Hugo DeAscentis

Newport City Council Ward 2

1 – Charlie Holder

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

2 – Kim Salerno

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

Newport City Council Ward 3

2 – Kathryn Leonard (Incumbent)

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

2 – Paul Marshall

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

Those Candidates No Longer In The Race

Meagan Landry – At- Large

Update (Sept. 30) – Landry has launched a write-in campaign for Newport City Council At-Large

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

Derek Grinkin – At-Large

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

Olga Enger – At- Large

Photo provided by Olga Enger

Video interview.

Watch the video on Facebook here.

William Kimes – At-Large

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.

Rachel Hussey – Third Ward

Video interview

Watch the video on Facebook here.