What’s Up Newp’s Video Voter Guide – 2020 General Election: Portsmouth Town Council

Unlike the large races for local government in Middletown and Newport, Portsmouth has just one candidate running against seven incumbents in the Town Council race.

What’s Up Newp this week asked all eight candidates to join us for a live video conversation. During the conversations we offer the opportunity to candidates to introduce themselves to voters, talk about the issues that they see as priorities, and share why voters should vote for them in the upcoming General Election.

What’s Up Newp is booking the candidates on a first-come-first-serve basis and around candidates’ schedules. Check back for updates.

Also, unlike Middletown and Newport, Portsmouth candidates run affiliated with a party. We’ve indicated next to each candidates name which party they affiliate with.

Portsmouth voters are also being asked to vote on one state question and twelve questions on the back of their ballot. To find out more about early voting, mail ballots, voting on November 3rd, or to view the questions and your sample ballot at vote.sos.ri.gov.

Candidates appear below in the order in which they appear on the General Election ballot.

Portsmouth Town Council

Two Year Term | Vote For 7

Keith E. Hamilton | Republican | Incumbent

Leonard Barry Katzman | Democrat | Incumbent

Interview scheduled for 5:30 pm on October 19.

Andrew V. Kelly | Democrat | Incumbent

Invited to participate.

Linda L. Ujifusa | Democrat | Incumbent

J. Mark Ryan | Democrat | Incumbent

Kevin M. Aguiar | Democrat | Incumbent

Invited to participate.

Michael A Buddemeyer | Democrat

Live video interview scheduled for 5 pm on October 22.

Daniela T. H. Abbott | Democrat | Incumbent