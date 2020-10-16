What’s Up Newp’s Video Voter Guide – 2020 General Election: Middletown Town Council

The candidate field for Middletown Town Council is one of the biggest in recent memory.
Eighteen candidates are after the seven seats on the Council.
What’s Up Newp this week asked all eight candidates to join us for a live video conversation. During the conversations we offer the opportunity to candidates to introduce themselves to voters, talk about the issues that they see as priorities, and share why voters should vote for them in the upcoming General Election.
What’s Up Newp is booking the candidates on a first-come-first-serve basis and around candidates’ schedules. Check back for updates.
Candidates appear below in the order in which they appear on the General Election ballot.
Middletown Town Council
Two Year Term | Vote For 7
What’s Up Newp is booking the candidates on a first-come-first-serve basis and around candidates’ schedules. Check back for updates and additional interviews.
Paul M. Rodrigues | Incumbent
Invited to participate.
Robert J. Sylvia | Incumbent
Invited to participate.
Barbara A. VonVillas | Incumbent
Invited to participate.
M. Theresa Santos | Incumbent
Invited to participate.
Arthur S. Weber, Jr.
Invited to participate.
Daniel P. Titus
Thomas A. Heaney, Jr.
Invited to participate.
Gregory M. Huet
Invited to participate.
Antone C. Viveiros
Invited to participate.
Kathleen B. Ventura
Invited to participate.
Terri Flynn | Incumbent
Christopher M. Logan
Thomas P. Welch, III
Declined invitation.
Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer
Lawrence Frank
Invited to participate.
James R. Miller
Dennis B. Turano | Incumbent
Invited to participate.