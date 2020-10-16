What’s Up Newp’s Video Voter Guide – 2020 General Election: Middletown Town Council

The candidate field for Middletown Town Council is one of the biggest in recent memory.

Eighteen candidates are after the seven seats on the Council.

What’s Up Newp this week asked all eight candidates to join us for a live video conversation. During the conversations we offer the opportunity to candidates to introduce themselves to voters, talk about the issues that they see as priorities, and share why voters should vote for them in the upcoming General Election.

What’s Up Newp is booking the candidates on a first-come-first-serve basis and around candidates’ schedules. Check back for updates.

Candidates appear below in the order in which they appear on the General Election ballot.

Middletown Town Council

Two Year Term | Vote For 7

Paul M. Rodrigues | Incumbent

Invited to participate.

Robert J. Sylvia | Incumbent

Invited to participate.

Barbara A. VonVillas | Incumbent

Invited to participate.

M. Theresa Santos | Incumbent

Invited to participate.

Arthur S. Weber, Jr.

Invited to participate.

Daniel P. Titus

Thomas A. Heaney, Jr.

Invited to participate.

Gregory M. Huet

Invited to participate.

Antone C. Viveiros

Invited to participate.

Kathleen B. Ventura

Invited to participate.

Terri Flynn | Incumbent

Christopher M. Logan

Thomas P. Welch, III

Declined invitation.

Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer

Lawrence Frank

Invited to participate.

James R. Miller

Dennis B. Turano | Incumbent

Invited to participate.