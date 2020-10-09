Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Washington “South” County.
As a reminder, those communities in Washington County are Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, New Shoreham (Block Island), Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Friday, October 9
Things To Do
- 12 pm – 8th Annual Poetry & Art: Transition with Wickford Art Association
- 4 pm – Red’s Street Kitchen at Shaidzon
- 6 pm – 10/09/20 6-9pm Pick your poison, a pick your own Halloween Project!
- 6 pm – Mike Giammarco Live at Sonoma Bistro & Wine Bar
- 6:30 pm – Will Evans with Laden Valley at Pump House Music Works
- 7:30 pm – Wilson Street debut at Richmond Smoke
- 8 pm – Branded at the Charlestown Rathskellar!
Saturday, October 10
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Coastal Growers Market at Casey Farm
- 10 am – Kids’ Take & Make Craft Kits at Cross Mills Public Library
- 10 am – Third Medallion Installation of Rhode Island Slave History Medallions at Smith’s Castle
- 10 am – Create a Holly Berry Wreath at Fayerweather Craft Guild
- 10 am – Adult Take & Make Craft Kits at Cross Mills Public Library
- 11 am – Paint Pouring for Grownups
- 11 am – Craft Fair! at Ashaway RV Resort
- 12 pm – Learn to Brew NE Apple Harvest Pale Ale at Craft Brew Supplies
- 1 pm – Escape to Adventure with Troop 1 Narragansett at Narragansett Community Center
- 1 pm – Second Saturday Social Distance Jam at South County Museum
- 2 pm – Pumpkin Painting at Emma Acres
- 2 pm – Candy Bar Bingo at Ashaway RV Resort
- 3 pm – Sam’s NY System at Shaidzon
- 3:30 pm – Green Sabbath (Black Sabbath Tribute), Dudemanbro, New Nova On the Green! at The Pump House
- 4 pm – Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio at The Contemporary Theater Company
- 6:30 pm – LIVE MUSIC WITH COLBY SAGE MUSIC at Sonoma Bistro and WineBar
- 7 pm – Steve Smith Saturday Night! at The Rathskeller Down Back
- 8 pm – Movie Night at the Pavilion at Ashaway RV Resort
- 8 pm – Community Campfire at Ashaway RV Resort
- 8 pm – James Taylor Experience; October Road at Courthouse Center for the Arts
- 8 pm – Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime Concert at Misquamicut Drive-In
Sunday, October 11
Things To Do
- 9 am – Fishermen’s Memorial State Park Farmers’ Market
- 2 pm – Candy Bar Bingo at Ashaway RV Resort
- 4 pm – Gary “Guitar” Gramolini at The Rathskeller Down Back
- 4 pm – Marc Douglas Berardo and His Friends, Westerly, RI
- 6 pm – Texas in the Round at Pump House Music Works
- 7 pm – Glow in the Dark Parade at Ashaway RV Resort
