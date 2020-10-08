Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do across Newport County this weekend, October 9 – 11, 2020.
Friday, October 9
Things To Do
- Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Greenvale Vineyards
- 10 am to dusk – Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze open
- 10 am to 5 pm – Columbus Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am – NEW! Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: People of the Past
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series presents Mel on Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm – Grab N Go Sausage & Peppers at Vasco da Gama
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series presents Timeless on Bowen’s Wharf
- 7 pm – Love Letters: Outdoor Performances at Tiverton Four Corners
Saturday, October 10
Things To Do
- Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Greenvale Vineyards
- 8 am to 9 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to dusk – Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze open
- 10 am to 5 pm – Columbus Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am to 12:30 pm – Newport Historical Society: The Point Neighborhood
- 11:30 am to 6:30 pm – Food Trucks, Craft Beer, Live Music at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups with Clean Ocean Access
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Legends & Lore
- 6 pm – LIVE Music at Localz (Tiverton) with Mel
Sunday, October 11
Things To Do
- 8 am to 9 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to dusk – Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze open
- 10 am to 5 pm – Columbus Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am to 11 am – Clifton Burial Ground tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
