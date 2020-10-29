Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend around Newport County!
Note – More events and meetings will be added to this list as they are announced.
Friday, October 30
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- What Cheer Writer’s Club to Host “What Fear! A Virtual Masquerade” Oct. 30th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Black & Orange Day at Fort Barton School
- 11 am to 12:30 pm – NEW! Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: People of the Past
- 12 to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Chris Vaillancourt and John Gilleese
- 3 pm to 6 pm – Treats Along the Trail at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm – BG4N Halloween House at Schultzy’s Snack Shack
- 4:30 pm – Kid’s Pottery (October 16 & 30) at Created Purpose
- 6 pm – The Side Effects at Localz Burger & Cocktails (Tiverton)
- 6 pm – Pottery Glazing 101 at Created Purpose
- 6:30 pm – Mixology Class: Spooky Spirits at The Reef
- 7 pm – Haunted Newport Waterfront Tour Halloween Weekend!
- 7:30 pm – Qué vivan los muertos! A Day of the Dead Workshop (Virtual)
- 9 pm – Live Music: Lacey Cheryl at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Saturday, October 31
- City of Newport to host Halloween Spooktacular at Easton’s Beach on October 31
- Children’s Entertainer Laurie Berkner to Stream “Halloween Party” LIVE Oct. 31
- Metered Parking Season comes to a close on Saturday
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Kids Halloween Costume Contest at Food Works Restaurant
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground
- 5 pm to 6 pm – A Spooky Roam around Rough Point
- 5 pm – Halloween Party at Newport Dinner Cruises
- 6 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Localz Burger & Cocktails
- 8 pm – Bad Penny Band Halloween LiveStream, Ridgeview Studio- Sat. Oct. 31st, 8-10pm
- 8 pm – The Bit Players Improv at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8:30 pm – Trick or Treat Stay 6 Feet at @ The Deck
- 9:30 pm – Live Music: The Bruce at Newport Blues Cafe
Sunday, November 1
- Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Brix Brunch Series: Spooky Brunch at Brix Restaurant
