Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend around Newport County!

Note – More events and meetings will be added to this list as they are announced.

Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!

Friday, October 30

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, October 31

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, November 1

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website