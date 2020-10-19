Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, October 19 – 25, 2020.
Monday, October 19
LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Candidate: Len Katzman, Portsmouth Town Council
Jamestown Fish will be sold by receiver on October 19
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creating! at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series features John Monllos on Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
City & Government
- 5 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 5:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: Len Katzman, Portsmouth Town Council
Tuesday, October 20
LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Candidate: Stephanie Winslow, Newport School Committee
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market at Sandywoods Center For The ARts
- 5 pm – Italian Wine Tasting aboard the Coastal Queen
City & Government
- 6:45 am – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 2 pm – Elections, Board of
- 3:15 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 5:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: Stephanie Winslow, Newport School Committee
Wednesday, October 21
Rep. Cortvriend to host a talk with Newport Mental Health expert panel on October 21 at 8:30 am
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Rep. Cortvriend to host a talk with Newport Mental Health expert panel
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 12 pm – Halloween Cookie Decorating to benefit the MLK at The NEwport Sweet Shoppe
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm –Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm – Amy Stewart presents Wicked Plants: The Weed That Killed Lincoln’s Mother, and Other Botanical Atrocities with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 11 am – Meet The Candidate: Sandra Flowers, Newport School Committee
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 press briefing
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council meeting
Thursday, October 22
Newport Planning Board to host public hearing on North End Urban Plan on October 22 & 29
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series features Andrew Francis on Bowen’s Wharf
- 5 pm – Tarantulas for Halloween! at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series features Timeless on Bowen’s Wharf
- 5 pm – el LIVE on the Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise
City & Government
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Prevention Coalition
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 5 pm – Meet The Candidate: Michael Buddemeyer, Portsmouth Town Council
Friday, October 23
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am to 1 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series features Lois Vaughn on Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Volunteer Tree Planting in Miantonomi Park
- 1 pm to 4 pm – 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series features Mel on Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:30 pm – Stargazing at Norman Bird Sanctuary
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 24
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels
- 4 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Legends & Lore
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 25
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm – Portsmouth Clambake part 3! at Ragged Island Brewing Company’s Farm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
