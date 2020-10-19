Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, October 19 – 25, 2020.

(This story will be updated as more information, events, and meetings are announced, check back for updates!)

Monday, October 19

LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Candidate: Len Katzman, Portsmouth Town Council

Jamestown Fish will be sold by receiver on October 19

  • 5:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: Len Katzman, Portsmouth Town Council

Tuesday, October 20

LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Candidate: Stephanie Winslow, Newport School Committee

  • 5:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: Stephanie Winslow, Newport School Committee

Wednesday, October 21

Rep. Cortvriend to host a talk with Newport Mental Health expert panel on October 21 at 8:30 am

  • 11 am – Meet The Candidate: Sandra Flowers, Newport School Committee
  • 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 press briefing
  • 4:30 pm – Newport City Council meeting

Thursday, October 22

Newport Planning Board to host public hearing on North End Urban Plan on October 22 & 29

  • 5 pm – Meet The Candidate: Michael Buddemeyer, Portsmouth Town Council

Friday, October 23

12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church

Saturday, October 24

Sunday, October 25

