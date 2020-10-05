Trinity Church Pumpkin

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do across Newport County this week, October 5 – 11, 2020.

Monday, October 5

Things To Do

Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you'd like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp


  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Tuesday, October 6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp


  • 11:30 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dr. Michael Fine, former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health

Wednesday, October 7

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp


  • 1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing

Thursday, October 8

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What's Up Newp


  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Friday, October 9

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Live on What's Up Newp


  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Saturday, October 10

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Live on What's Up Newp


  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Sunday, October 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Live on What's Up Newp


  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

