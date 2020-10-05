Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do across Newport County this week, October 5 – 11, 2020.
Monday, October 5
Things To Do
- 9 am – First Annual Be Great For Nate Golf Tournament at Jamestown Golf Course
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creative at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series on Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:30 pm – History Book Club at Portsmouth Historical Society
Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!
City & Government
- 3 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm –Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Tuesday, October 6
Things To Do
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market ~ 2020
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at MLK Center
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Oktoberfest Beer Tasting and Sunset Cruise from Jamestown on Oct. 6
- 5:30 pm – Time to Fly with Bird Diva Bridget Butler
- 5:30 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 6 pm – An Introduction to African Dance with Tara Murphy
City & Government
- 8 am – Elections, Board of
- 3 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 11:30 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dr. Michael Fine, former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health
Wednesday, October 7
- PPAC Announces Live Stream “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories with Suzanne Vega” October 7th
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 3 pm – Grades 1-2 Book Club at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
Things To Do
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 9 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Governor Raimondo's Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing
Thursday, October 8
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring Island Time Steel Band, from Newport on Oct. 8
- 6 pm – Liberty Square Design Session #1
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series on Bowen’s Wharf
City & Government
- 10:30 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Friday, October 9
Things To Do
- Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Greenvale Vineyards
- 10 am to 5 pm – Columbus Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am – NEW! Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: People of the Past
- 1 pm – Mel at Bowen’s Autumn Leaves Music Series
- 4 pm – Grab N Go Sausage & Peppers at Vasco da Gama
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series on Bowen’s Wharf
- 7 pm – Love Letters: Outdoor Performances at Tiverton Four Corners
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Saturday, October 10
Things To Do
- Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Greenvale Vineyards
- 8 am to 9 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Columbus Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am to 12:30 pm – Newport Historical Society: The Point Neighborhood
- 11:30 am to 6:30 pm – Food Trucks, Craft Beer, Live Music at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups with Clean Ocean Access
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Legends & Lore
- 6 pm – LIVE Music at Localz (Tiverton) with Mel
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Sunday, October 11
Things To Do
- 8 am to 9 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Columbus Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am to 11 am – Clifton Burial Ground tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
