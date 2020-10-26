Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend around Newport County!
Monday, October 26
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creating! at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Chase Ceglie
- 4 pm – Mining Treasures in Newspapers with Rhonda McClure
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 6:30 pm – Virtual Book Event – The Great Offshore Grounds
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 2 pm – Elections, Board of
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on What's Up Newp
- 7 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Portsmouth Town Council meeting
Tuesday, October 27
Things To Do
- 10 am – Public Flu Shot Clinic at MLK Center
- 10 am – Palmer’s Picks at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 12 pm – Lunch & Learn: Bingo! at MLK Center
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market ~ 2020
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at MLK Center
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 5 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm –Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Live on What's Up Newp
- 6 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Middletown Town Council meeting
Wednesday, October 28
Things To Do
- 6:20 am – Rise & Shimmer Halloween 5K Flyby at Easton’s Beach
- 12 to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market on Memorial Boulevard
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces At Newport Craft!
- 6 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 6 pm – Virtual Exhibit : Seeking Sustenance
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 5:45 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Live on What's Up Newp
- 6:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council meeting
Thursday, October 29
- Live From Lucy’s | Lucy’s Hearth to host 9th Annual Fall For Lucy’s Hearth virtually on October 29
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 12 to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Greater Newport Works- A Free Job Fair
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Featuring Pianist Lois Vaughan, from Newport on Oct. 29
- 5 pm – DRIVE THROUGH TRUNK-OR-TREAT at Aquidneck School
- 6 pm – Virtual Community Lecture Series: COVID, Flu & Infection Control
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
Live on What's Up Newp
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Friday, October 30
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- What Cheer Writer’s Club to Host “What Fear! A Virtual Masquerade” Oct. 30th
Things To Do
- 11 am to 12:30 pm – NEW! Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: People of the Past
- 12 to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Chris Vaillancourt and John Gilleese
- 3 pm to 6 pm – Treats Along the Trail at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm – BG4N Halloween House at Schultzy’s Snack Shack
- 6:30 pm – Mixology Class: Spooky Spirits at The Reef
- 7 pm – Haunted Newport Waterfront Tour Halloween Weekend!
- 7:30 pm – Qué vivan los muertos! A Day of the Dead Workshop (Virtual)
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on What's Up Newp
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, October 31
- City of Newport to host Halloween Spooktacular at Easton’s Beach on October 31
- Children’s Entertainer Laurie Berkner to Stream “Halloween Party” LIVE Oct. 31
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Kids Halloween Costume Contest at Food Works Restaurant
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground
- 5 pm to 6 pm – A Spooky Roam around Rough Point
- 5 pm – Halloween Party at Newport Dinner Cruises
- 8 pm – The Bit Players Improv at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8:30 pm – Trick or Treat Stay 6 Feet at @ The Deck
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What's Up Newp
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, November 1
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Brix Brunch Series: Spooky Brunch at Brix Restaurant
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What's Up Newp
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
