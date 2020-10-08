Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.
Friday, October 9
Things To Do
- RESTAURANT EVENT: TICKET TO DINE 4
- 9 am – Wheel Throwing for Beginners and Intermediates at 30 Cutler Street in Warren
- 4 pm – Waffles At Twelve Guns
- 6:30 pm – IMC presents eMERGE
City & Government
- No meetings scheduled at this time.
Saturday, October 10
Things To Do
- RESTAURANT EVENT: TICKET TO DINE 4
- 7:30 am – Not Your Ordinary Yard Sale! A Yard Sale to Benefit Children in Need of Books!
- 9 am – Farmer’s Market at Mount Hope Farm
- 9 am to 5 pm – Pumpkin Palooza at Frerichs Farm
- 11 am – Curb Alert – from Janet Moscarello + Uriah Donnelly at The Collaborative 02885
- 11 am – Oct. Youth Artist – The Little Creators from Makers at The Collaborative 02885
- 5 pm – Curb Alert – We’re Open(ing) at Night
- 8 pm – Bristol VFW Karaoke with Joe
City & Government
- No meetings scheduled at this time.
Sunday, October 11
Things To Do
- RESTAURANT EVENT: TICKET TO DINE 4
- 9 am – Sunday Brunch at Portside Tavern
- 9 am to 5 pm – Pumpkin Palooza at Frerichs Farm
- 10 am – Outdoor Craft & Vendor Fair Fundraiser for VFW
- 4 pm – Afternoon Tea
City & Government
- No meetings scheduled at this time.
Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!
