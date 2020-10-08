Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.

You might also like – 13 ways to enjoy Rhode Island in October 2020

Friday, October 9

Things To Do

City & Government

No meetings scheduled at this time.

Saturday, October 10

Things To Do

City & Government

No meetings scheduled at this time.



Sunday, October 11

Things To Do

City & Government

No meetings scheduled at this time.

Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!