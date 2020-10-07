Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week.

Newport

118 Prospect Hill Street sold for $3,150,000 on October 1. This 3,891 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3 baths.

100 Harrison Avenue sold for $2,850,000 on October 2. This 6,289 sq. ft home includes 7 beds and 5.2 baths.

12 Sunnyside Place sold for $2,200,000 on October 6. This 6,342 sq. ft home includes 8 beds and 3.1 baths.

90 Annandale Road sold for $1,650,000 on September 30. This 2,350 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

46 Houston Avenue sold for $1,500,000 on September 30. This 5,935 sq. ft home includes 6 beds and 5.2 baths.

233 Gibbs Avenue sold for $1,157,000 on October 6. This 2,406 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

88 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $1,150,000 on September 30. This 2,047 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

127 Eustis Avenue sold for $950,000 on September 30. This 1,920 sq. ft home features 3 beds and 2 baths.

77 Eustis Avenue sold for $925,000 on October 2. This 2,288 sq. ft home features 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

26 Third Street sold for $680,000 on September 30. This 1,469 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

9 Potter Street sold for $625,000 on October 2. This 1,454 sq. ft home features 2 beds and 2 baths.

162 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $625,000 on October 5. This 2,038 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

5 Bliss Road sold for $465,000 on September 29. This 2,200 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2 baths.

2 Sharon Court sold for $410,000 on October 5. This 1,280 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

87 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $343,000 on October 2. This 1,470 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

44 Thurston Avenue sold for $329,000 on October 1. This 931 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

24 Brown & Howard Wharf #305 sold for $2,650,000 on September 29. This 2,401 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

42 Kay Street #5 sold for $415,000 on September 30. This 1,237 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

446 Bellevue Avenue #6 sold for $317,500 on September 29. This 704 sq. ft home includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

17 19 Pell Street sold for $850,000 on October 2. This three-story multi-family spans 4,000 sq. ft.

15 Bayvie Avenue sold for $415,000 on October 1. This 2 story multi-family spans 1,468 sq. ft.

Middletown

163 Morrison Avenue sold for $555,000 on September 30. This 1,344 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

78 Wolcott Avenue sold for $500,000 on October 2. This 918 sq. ft home includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

149 Mitchells Lane sold for $462,650 on October 2. This 1,036 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

25 Algonquin Drive sold for $450,000 on October 2. This 1,210 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

8 Christine Road sold for $407,000 on October 5. This 1,510 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2 baths.

10 Philips Avenue sold for $395,000 on October 1. This 1,568 sq. ft home features 3 beds and 2 baths.

28 Reardon Drive sold for $383,000 on October 1. This 1,041 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2 baths.

391 Valley Road sold for $375,000 on September 30. This 2,055 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

630 East Main Road sold for $350,000 on September 30. This 980 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

7 Murphy Circle sold for $271,000 on October 5. This 1,148 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

421 Corey Lane sold for $442,500 on October 2. This 1,500 sq. ft home features 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

222 Prospect Avenue sold for $825,000 on September 30. This multi-family home spans 2,249 sq. ft.

Portsmouth

181 Cornelius Drive sold for $1,550,000 on October 1. This 4,108 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

433 Windstone Drive sold for $800,000 on September 29.This 2,792 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

68 Friends Street sold for $733,500 on September 29. This 3,193 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

626 Black Point Lane sold for $700,000 on October 1. This 1,848 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

11 Cindy Lane sold for $642,500 on October 1. This 2,064 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

221 Carriage Drive sold for $595,000 on September 29. This 2,559 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

106 Lisa Terrace sold for $482,000 on October 5. This 2,106 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.2 baths.

42 Bancroft Drive sold for $380,000 on September 30. This 864 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

88 Pear Street sold for $370,090 on October 2. This 2,450 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

012 2nd Street sold for $325,000 on October 1. This 1,260 sq. ft home features 2 beds and 2 baths.

64 Anson Road sold for $316,000 on September 30. This 1,056 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

18 Island Avenue sold for $294,000 on September 30. This 1,192 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

25 Debra Drive sold for $92,500 on October 6. This 1,008 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

157 Newport Harbor Drive #T22 sold for $880,000 on October 5. This 2,362 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

