Newport

190 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $2,450,000 on October 19. This 3,749 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 4.1 baths.

21 Sherman Street sold for $1,290,000 on October 15. This 2,200 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

123 Eustis Avenue sold for $945,000 on October 15. This 2,700 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

8 Tyler Street sold for $425,000 on October 20. This 1,855 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

5 Gillies Court sold for $402,000 on October 14. This 1,418 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 1 bath.

600 Thames Street #1 sold for $665,000 on October 15. This 1,742 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

4 Mann Avenue #B sold for $360,000 on October 13. This 950 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

10 Kilburn Court #3 sold for $260,000 on October 15. This 668 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

3 Red Cross Avenue sold for $1,025,000 on October 16. This mutli-family was built in 1900.

94 96 Warner Street sold for $765,000 on October 19. This three-story multi-family spans 5,264 sq. ft.

64 68 Bedlow Avenue sold for $455,000 on October 20. This three-story multi-family home spans 3,514 sq. ft home.

Middletown

11 Wyndham Hill Road sold for $635,000 on October 16. This 2,637 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

299 Prospect Avenue sold for $444,000 on October 15. This 1,800 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

3 Cedar Avenue sold for $360,000 on October 19. This 1,058 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

575 Tuckerman Avenue #3 sold for $1,500,000 on October 15. This 1,757 sq. ft hoem includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Portsmouth

47 Carnegie Heights Drive sole for $1,495,000 on October 16. This 3,300 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

43 Carnegie Harbor Drive sold for $1,235,000 on October 19. This 3,348 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 5 baths.

377 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $790,000 on October 19. This 3,108 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.2 baths.

3 Elm Street sold for $625,000 on October 16. This 2,426 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

74 Hedly Street sold for $619,900 on October 16. This 2,443 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

2040 East Main Road sold for $510,000 on October 14. This 2,806 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

20 Water Street sold for $415,000 on October 15. This 1,128 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

39 Mail Coach Road sold for $335,000 on October 16. This 880 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

23 Canton Avenue sold for $200,000 on October 13. This 2,655 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #605 sold for $565,000 on October 19. This 1,785 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 3 baths.

15 Cedar Avenue sold for $485,000 on October 16. This two-story multi-family spans 2,957 sq. ft.