Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week.

Our weekly roundup of Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions is presented by;

Newport

28 30 John Street sold for $1,220,000 on October 21. This 2,756 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

4 Champlin Place sold for $950,000 on October 26. This 1,859 sq. ft home features 3 beds and 2 baths.

10 Greenlaw Boulevard sold for $935,000 on October 23. This 2,600 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 3.1 baths.

9 Sylvan Street sold for $850,000 on October 23. This 1,642 sq. ft home features 4 beds and 2.1 bahts.

12 Sunshine Court sold for $545,000 on October 21. This 1,224 sq. ft home features 3 beds and 1 bath.

4 Bosworth Court sold for $520,000 on October 23. This 1,248 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

27 Channing Street sold for $390,000 on October 26. This 1,551 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

26 Coddington Wharf #2N sold for $1,425,000 on October 26. This 1,672 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

10 Kilburn Court #1 sold for $265,000 on October 23. This 668 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 baths.

26 Mary Street sold for $1,050,000 on October 22. This three-story home spans 4,794 sq. ft.

13 Bliss Road sold for $685,000 on October 23. This three story multi-family home spans 4,060 sq. ft.

Middletown

11 Circle Drive sold for $569,000 on October 22. This 2,369 sq. ft home features 5 beds and 3.1 baths.

19 N Beacon Terrace sold for $329,900 on October 27. This 1,335 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2 baths.

19 Balsam Avenue sold for $517,500 on October 23. This two-story multi-family spans 3,227 sq. ft.

101 Malbone Road sold for $3.6 million on October 27.

130 Touro Street sold for $1,699,000 on October 27. This multi-family spans 13,360.0 sq. ft.

Portsmouth

335 Fischer Circle sold for $1,300,000 on October 27th. This 3,931 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 5.1 baths.

40 Island Road sold for $650,000 on October 28. This 3,206 sq. ft home features 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

20 Wentworth Terrace sold for $526,000 on October 26. This 1,625 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

28 Willow Court sold for $395,000 on October 23. This 1,248 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

40 Cul De Sac Way sold for $370,000 on October 21. This 2,302 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 2.1 baths.

40 Ladeira Avenue sold for $310,000 on October 21. This 888 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

190 Railroad Avenue sold for $195,000 on October 23. This 834 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

1 Tower Drive #701 sold for $760,000 on October 22. This 1,785 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 3 baths.

32 Valley Lane sold for $282,000 on October 22. This 1,101 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2 baths.