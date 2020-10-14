Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week. Learn more about OUR Real Estate at our-realestate.com.

Our weekly roundup of Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions

Newport

12 Sunnyside Place sold for $2.2 million on October 6. This 6,342 sq. ft home includes 8 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

63 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $2.2 million on October 8. This 8,421 sq. ft home includes 6 beds and 6.2 baths.

4 Chariter Circle sold for $1.225 million on October 9. This 1,962 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

233 Gibbs Avenue sold for $1,157,000 on October 6. This 2,406 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

228 Gibbs Avenue sold for $1.1 million on October 9. This 2,650 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 2.1 baths.

7 Coddington Wharf sold for $875,000 on October 9. This 1,396 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

8 Boss Court sold for $625,000 on October 8. This 1,632 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

90 Rhode Island Avenue #2 sold for $535,000 on October 9. This 1,373 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

446 Bellevue Avenue #4 sold for $232,000 on October 9. This 682 sq. ft home includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

1 & 3 Lucas Avenue sold for $657,000 on October 10. This 2-story multi-family is 3,692 sq. ft.

26 Coddington Wharf #1N sold for $250,000 on October 7. This an office space.

Middletown

33 Paddock Lane sold for $765,000 on October 9. This 2,836 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

Portsmouth

31 Bayview Avenue sold for $645,000 on October 7. This 2,439 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

0836 Narragansett Avenue sold for $484,500 on October 7. This 2,618 sq. ft home on Prudence Island includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

88 Cottage Avenue sold for $200,000 on October 8. This 1,108 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

23 Canton Avenue sold for $200,000 on October 13. This 2,655 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

25 Debra Drive sold for $92,500 on October 6. This 1,008 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

125 Cory’s Lane #Courageous sold for $605,000 on October 9. This 1,392 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 3 baths.

401 Turnpike Avenue sold for $415,000 on October 6. This 1,408 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.