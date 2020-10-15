As part of the Newport Water Division’s ongoing maintenance of the water distribution system, the City of Newport today announced a modified water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours beginning Sunday, October 18, 2020 and ending October 29, 2020.

The flushing of the water mains using fire hydrants will begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 4:00 a.m. Signs will be posted in each area before flushing begins. The flushing will occur in areas that have been prioritized due to drought conditions. We plan to resume a full flushing program in Spring 2021.

Please be aware that during the flushing process, it is common to have discolored water with low water pressure. Flushing in one area may create discolored water in other areas. If you encounter discolored water following the hydrant flushing, run the cold water taps throughout your home (bathroom sinks and tubs, kitchen faucets, etc.) for 5 to 10 minutes or until water clears. This allows discolored water to work its way out of your interior household plumbing. It is recommended that use of water be minimized during the hours of flushing. Please call 845-5600 for additional information.

The proposed flushing schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

WEEK 1 – October 18, 2020 – October 29, 2020

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 18, 2020 starting on Sunday in Newport (Admiral Kalbfus Road) moving south and in Middletown (Easton Point) moving west towards Memorial Boulevard.

Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Garfield St., Malbone Rd., Broadway, Van Zandt Ave., Farewell St., Third St., Elm St., Bliss Rd., Almy St., Warner St., Ellery Rd., Kay St., Tyler St., Eustis Ave., Gibbs Ave., Touro St., Church St., Catherine St., Old Beach Rd., Reservoir Rd., Paradise Ave., Wolcott Ave., Allston Ave., Ellery Ave., Purgatory Rd., Tuckerman Ave., and Kane Ave.

WEEK 2 – October 25,2020 – October 29, 2020

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 25, 2020 starting on Sunday continuing in Newport, heading south and in Middletown Easton’s Point heading west towards Memorial Boulevard. *Additional flushing shall be performed during this week to complete areas if needed.

Memorial Blvd., Cliff Ave., Annandale Rd., Parker Ave., Narragansett Ave., Bellevue Ave., Thames St., Spring St., Leroy Ave., Shepard Ave., Ruggles Ave., Ochre Point Ave., Coggeshall Ave., Ledge Rd., Bateman Ave., Wellington Ave., Houston Ave., Wickham Rd., Brenton Rd., Harrison Ave., Carroll Ave., Beacon Hill Rd., Old Fort Rd., Hammersmith Rd., Ridge Rd., Castle Hill Ave., and Ocean Ave.