Dennis Turano, a businessman who was first elected to the Middletown Town Council in 2016, is running for a third term to the council in what is an extremely competitive election.

Turano, 57, said he hopes, if reelected, to concentrate in this next term on affordable housing, education, and tax reform.

WhatsUpNewp asked candidates throughout Newport County to answer a series of questions, giving us insight into who they are and what they hope to accomplish if elected. Here are Turano’s answers:

Political and Government Experience

Prior to election in 2016 to the Middletown Town Council, did not run for political office.

What are you most proud of during your time on the council?

“I am very proud to be trusted by the residents of Rhode Island for four years.”

“I’m proud that we could hold the line on the tax level for four years, zero percent increase.”

“I am privileged to be the Chairman for the Affordable Senior Housing Committee for two plus years, and the Town Council approved the committee’s recommendation to move forward with building 30-50 affordable units, more to come.”

What are your top goals, if reelected?

Continue to work on affordable housing.

Tax reform.

Investing in our students.

Keep fighting for our right to a quality life.

Employment

Businessman for 35 years, working in the technology industry and consulting to manufacturing and distribution companies. Work for a company in Maumee, Ohio, with clients nationwide.

Awards for sales, Presidents Club, leadership

Education

Middletown Public Schools, K-12.

BA in Management Information Systems from the University of Rhode Island.

Community Involvement