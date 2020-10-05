Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch will open their 12th Annual Pumpkin Patch to the public on Friday, October 16.

This year’s pumpkin patch will be open daily between October 16 – 31. During the week the patch will be open from 12 pm to 6 pm and on weekends the patch will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Trinity Church writes that “this event will be following city and state COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. As always the event is completely outside, and we will have all guests masked, standing socially distanced, and a very distinct and clear entrance and exit point with directional arrows through the pumpkins. We will offer sanitation stations and require all to be masked. Snacks and goodies will be available and prepared in advance with proper care. Hot cider will be provided warm and delicious in capped cups. For anyone unable to attend, we will be offering online pre-order pick-up options (more details to follow)”.

As always Trinity Church is looking for volunteers to work the patch, they need a minimum of two people per shift during the week (shifts are 11:30 am to 3 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) and a minimum of four people per shift on weekends (shifts ate 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. “If anyone is interested in helping us this year by unloading the pumpkins, manning the stations, or baking goods, please reach out – all help is needed and welcomed,” Trinity Church writes.

If you are interested in volunteering, sign up here.

For more information and updates on the Pumpkin Patch, watch the Facebook Event here.