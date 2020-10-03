Multiple Grammy Award winner Wynton Marsalis is bringing his show to the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod on Thursday, October 8th. The socially distanced drive-in concert is part of a series that includes artists Max Creek, Moe, and the Disco Biscuits. Click here for the complete schedule.

We’re offering a free pass to the show – that’s a carload of up to four people. Just send an e-mail to mrabrams@aol.com with “Marsalis Ticket Giveaway” in the subject line by Monday, Oct. 5 at 5PM. Be sure to list your name and a phone number where we can reach you. We’ll contact the winner Monday night. You must reply by Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6 to claim your pass.

More about the Show: Performing as a septet with Wynton Marsalis, musicians of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, America’s most renowned big band, present a concert of newly composed works and arrangements by Marsalis around the theme of freedom and democracy at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod.

Marsalis takes the stage at one of New England’s biggest entertainment complexes, Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at yarmouthdrivein.com. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet includes Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone), Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Elliot Mason (trombone), Dan Nimmer (piano), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Obed Calvaire (drums).