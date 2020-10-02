Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this Labor Day weekend in Washington “South” County.
As a reminder, those communities in Washington County are Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, New Shoreham (Block Island), Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly.
Friday, October 2
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Glenn Clark Memorial Golf Tournament at Laurel Lane Country Club
- 5:30 pm – The Honk / Country DNA at Pump House Music Works
- 6 pm – Kontrolled Havok @ RICHMOND SMOKE
- 6 pm – Sarah Luann Thompson & Stella Tunes Rocking the WYC!!
- 7 pm – Nick Bosse Fall Concert at Rathskeller Down Back
- 7 pm – First Friday at TetraHydro Club
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Elections, Board of
Saturday, October 3
Things To Do
- 7 am – 2020 Ocean State Tour de’ Cure at Scarborough Beach
- 7:30 am – 6th Annual Sweet Pea Classic
- 9 am – Antique & Old Tool Sale at Shickasheen Farm
- 10 am – Kids’ Take & Make Craft Kits at Cross Mills Public Library
- 10 am – Fish Mandala-Your Choice Pottery-Table for 2+-Sat, Oct 3, 10:00 am at Create Color Art Studio
- 10 am – Sunset Farm Trail Guided Walk
- 11 am – Tim Brandt Live @ Java Madness Wakefield, RI
- 12:30 pm – Succulents for Soap at Effie Filippou’s Twisted Pizza
- 1 pm – Grateful Dead on the Green! w/ Mystic Dead, Legion of Jerry, Keats & Co., Acoustically Dead
- 2 pm – Create a Grapevine Wreath at Fayerweather Craft Guild
- 6 pm – HOPE: An Alternate Reality at Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery
- 7 pm – The Pogs Live Down Back at Rathskeller Down Back
- 8 pm – Movie Night at the Pavilion at Ashaway RV Resort
- 8 pm – Clapton Tribute Show @ The Courthouse Center For The Arts
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, October 4
Things To Do
- 8 am – RI State Troopers Fun Shoot for Special Olympics
- 9 am – DoggieDash in Exeter
- 9 am – Cemetery Restoration at Riverside Cemetery
- 9 am – Blessing of the Animals at Abrams Farm
- 9 am – Fishermen’s Memorial State Park Farmers’ Market
- 9 am – Amateur Trapshooting Association Registered Shoot (Program TBA) at Narragansett Gun Club
- 1 pm – Kaitlyn Tarro Trio At Java Madness!
- 4 pm – Jury Live at Rathskeller Down Back
- 4:30 pm – Dan Moretti and the Hammond Boys – Jazz and Blues Summit with Sugar Ray Norcia at Pump House Music Works
City & Government
