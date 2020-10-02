Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Providence County.
As a reminder, those communities in Providence County include Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket, Burrillville, Cumberland, Foster, Glocester, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, Scituate, and Smithfield.
Friday, October 2
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Exhibitions Featuring: Guertin, Harkins, Nicholson, and Matusz at Providence Arts Club
- 12 pm – Empire, Literature & Affective Histories of Kashmir
- 3 pm – Acoustic Sessions with Gay Perkoski at Rooftop at the Providence G
- 3:30 pm – Cranston Public Library Central Branch Concert 10/2 at 3:30 pm
- 6 pm – Rabbi Jack the Piano Man at Ted’s Stadium Kitchen and Pub
- 6 pm – Twilight River Cruises in Providence
- 6 pm – Night at the Haunted Museum
- 6 pm – Julie Rhodes – Levitt AMP Woonsocket Millrace Series
- 6:30 pm to 11 pm – Drive Through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular presented by Citizens
- 6:30 pm – Fire Flowers and a Time Machine
- 6:30 pm – Lisa Marie & Juxo & Benny at Strings
- 6:45 pm – Swamp Scare
- 7 pm – 13TH World – Halloween Event – Haunted House
- 7 pm – Greg Sherrod and The Get Down returns to Askew!
- 7 pm – Mattera Madness @ Copperfield’s!
- 7 pm – Ceilidhe Club Members- Pub Night Returns!
- 7:30 pm – Dan Soder Live at The Comedy Connection
- 8 pm – Live Music by Richard Hundley Duo at The George
- 8 pm – The DMB Project Acoustic night at Muldowney’s Pub, Providence RI
- 8 pm – The Complaints rock Escada
- 8 pm – Joshua David Live At J Grays
- 8 pm – Dave Alves LIVE at the Rosendale
- 8 pm – World Premier band at The Last Resort
- 9 pm – Timeless at The Joint
- 9 pm – Feel Good Fridays at Platforms Dance Club
- 9 pm – Karaoke Fridays at Chan’s – Woonsocket
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Elections, Board of
Saturday, October 3
Things To Do
- 8 am – Broad St PVD Farmers Market
- 8 am – NWAPL’s Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser
- 9 am – Rain Harvest Arts Festival
- 9 am – Scituate Farmers Market
- 9:30 am – 2nd Annual Jonn PBR Memorial Run
- 10 am – Providence Walking Tour
- 10 am – ART MART: pop-up markets at the WaterFire Arts Center
- 12 pm – 6th Annual ZeroK Road Race “Quarantine Edition”
- 2 pm – Brian James Quintet//The Guild
- 2 pm – Fall Festival Family Fun Day at Sundance Stables
- 3 pm – Annual Peace Concert at Mixed Magic Theatre
- 4 pm – Food Truck Concert Nights at Diamond Hill
- 4:30 pm – Lainey Dionne at Kountry Kitchen
- 5 pm – Talus, The Portals, Groovin Confusiuon, & OSOM Live DUSK
- 5 pm – Nadia Mahfuz Opening Reception of Finding Beauty
- 6 pm – A Halloween Story – Samhain Psychich Fair & Carnival at Plainfield Pike Flea Market
- 6 pm – The Noyz rocks Lou’s Mill House
- 6:30 pm – Glow Skate at United Skates of America
- 6:30 pm to 11 pm – Drive Through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular presented by Citizens
- 7 pm – Battle of the Comics at Platforms Dance Club
- 7 pm – The Autocrats (Outside) On The Block At Askew!
- 7:30 pm – CarTune Heroes Lite at Stevie D’s!
- 8 pm – Lang’s Bowlarama Celebrates 60 Years Bowling Bash
- 8:30 pm – Live Music with Image – Pub on Park
- 9 pm – RiFF RaFF is Back in The Joint!!!
- 9 pm – Saturday Night Jam with Dan DeCristofaro and Guest at Rooftop at the Providence G
- 9 pm – Karaoke Saturdays at Chan’s – Woonsocket
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, October 4
Things To Do
- 8 am – Pond Cleanup at the Reservation
- 8:30 am – Providence Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- 9 am – Blessing of the Animals in Honor of St. Francis at Trinity Church Pawtuxet
- 10 am – Sunday Farmers Market at Blackbird Garm
- 10 am – 02908 Community Market
- 10 am – 90s Sunday Brunch at Plaza Bar & Kitchen
- 10 am – PVD Flea Extended thru OCTOBER!
- 11 am – Adult Polo Intro Clinic
- 12 pm – Beats & Brunch at Fish Co.
- 1 pm – Thank God For Science w/ Tyler-James Kelly, Ali McGuirk-Brunch!!
- 1 pm – Live, Original Music with Dave Alves & Supa Dupa Food Truck
- 2 pm – Bulletproof returns to The Last Resort
- 3 pm – Sunday Sessions with DJ Tony Kenner at Rooftop at the Providence G
- 4 pm – Who Made Who at DUSK
- 4 pm – Global Journeys Concert Series: Mini-Magnolia
- 6 pm – Acoustic Sundaez at Pub on Park
- 6:30 pm – Haunted Boat Tours with Providence River Boat Company
- 6:30 pm to 11 pm – Drive Through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular presented by Citizens
- 8 pm – Live Jazz at Courtland Club with The Leland Baker Trio at Courtland Club
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
