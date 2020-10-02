Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Kent County.
As a reminder, those communities in Kent County are Warwick, Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, and West Warwick.
Do you know of an event that you’d like to see included here or in an upcoming round-up of events? Add it to our event calendar here- Submit Event.
Really want to add some exposure to your event? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com and ask about our sponsored posts and advertising options for events.
Friday, October 2
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 7 pm –The Halloween Adventure Walk At The Warwick Mall October 2020
- 4 pm – Oktoberfest At LineSider
- 7 pm – Buckley and Chabbot at The Waysider
- 7:30 pm – 2020 Halloween Display launch! at The Rayhall Family Halloween House
- 8 pm – Friday Night at Tavern on Main EG
- 8 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Munk Duane at The Trap
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Elections, Board of
Live On WUN
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, October 3
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga with Arden Bastia at Conimicut Point Park
- 9 am – Harvest Pop-Up Event at One Bay Avenue Events
- 9:15 am – The Original Old Fashioned Virtual Yankee Steam-Up
- 10 am – Outdoor Fall Craft show at Sports Legends Pub
- 10 am – Run for the Pumpkins 5K or 8K Trail Race at Bradford Preserve
- 11 am – Market on the Lawn at The Bath Witch
- 4 pm to 7 pm –The Halloween Adventure Walk At The Warwick Mall October 2020
- 6 pm – Mike Giammarco Live Acoustic at Par & Tackle
- 6:30 pm – Opening Night at Hall Asylum
- 7 pm – Smokin Mirrors at The Last Resort, Sat. Oct. 3rd 7-10:30 pm
- 8 pm – The Brewery Comedy Tour at ALL STARS BAR & GRILL
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Central Coventry Fire District
Live On WUN
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, October 4
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga with Pauline Mann at Conimuct Point Park
- 10 am to 3 pm – Fall Open Air Pop Up Market at Spill The Tea RI
- 10 am – Bobs Blankets at Spill the Tea
- 12 pm – EGYC J22 Team Racing Fall Series at East Greenwich Yacht Club
- 3 pm – THE SLIDING CAPOS RETURN TO MAIN STREET
- 4 pm – Live Music with Mark Flynn at Cork and Rye
- 4 pm – Six 2 Midnight at Tavern on the Hill – WEST Greenwich, RI
- 5 pm – Live Outdoor Music Featuring Justin Pomfret at The Trap
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live On WUN
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
If you value our locally owned and independent newsroom, we invite you to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Need promotion? Advertise your business to our 110,000+ monthly readers. Locally owned, independent news matters and we appreciate your readership and support.