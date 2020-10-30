The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America hosting 33rd Annual Scouting For Food Drive from November 7-14

Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts – The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America are hosting their 33rd annual Scouting For Food Drive from November 7th through November 14th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Narragansett Council has pivoted to a new online donation model instead of the annual in-person event.

This food drive will support both The Greater Boston Food Bank and The Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Scouts and others in the community can support the 2020 Scouting For Food Drive in two ways:

1. Donate Food Online

2. Donate Food In-Person at select drop off sites



Scouts and other members of the community can purchase food items directly for local food banks by visiting scoutingforfood.org. Food banks have the ability to buy the items they need most at the best prices. Massachusetts Scouts can donate to The Greater Boston Food Bank by clicking here and Rhode Island. Scouts can donate to The Rhode Island Community Food Bank by clicking here. Food purchased at these links will be distributed directly to community food pantries in need.



For donating food in-person, the Narragansett Council has compiled a list of nearly 130 locations across Southeastern New England that are offering in-person drop-offs of nonperishable food items.



Since 1988, the Scouts of the Narragansett Council have helped feed thousands of families in need by collecting nearly 10 million pounds of food. This yearly “Good Turn” is the largest annual Scout service project offered by the Narragansett Council.



During a normal year, thousands of Scouts across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts walk door-to-door to drop off door hangers to local residents requesting donations of nutritional canned goods. The Scouts then collect the food, and drop them off at their local food bank where they can be sorted. Last year, Scouts collected over 190,000 pounds of food.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity in the region by 50%. While the Narragansett Council Boy Scouts cannot safely collect food door-to-door, they are committed to supporting their neighbors in need and facing this challenge head on.



“Now more than ever we need our 10,000 Scouts across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to step up for the communities they live in,” said Narragansett Council CEO Tim McCandless. “Despite the unique challenges presented by the pandemic, we are confident that our Scouts will deliver for those who are experiencing food insecurity.”



“We encourage those who may not be not involved in Scouting to get involved as well! It is as easy as visiting scoutingforfood.org and making an online donation. As the holiday season and winter approaches, food banks across the region need the contributions of this donated food,” McCandless added.



To learn more about how you can donate to Scouting For Food this year, please visit their website at scoutingforfood.org.

About the Narragansett Council:

The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America’s mission is to serve others by helping to instill values in young people and, in other ways, prepare them to make ethical choices over their lifetime in achieving their full potential. The Narragansett Council’s research-backed, youth development programs are for boys and girls ages 6 to 20 through Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring. The council serves nearly 10,000 youth in Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Pawcatuck, Connecticut. People can learn about Scouting programs and find groups near them at www.BeAScout.org. For more information, please log on to www.ncbsa.org or visit on Facebook.