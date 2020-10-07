Halloween fun is coming to Newport’s largest and grandest house.

The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that for the first time they will host a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt at The Breakers.

On Friday, October 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, families are invited to go in costume to walk through the big house, look for Halloween-themed items and receive treats from costumed Preservation Society staff members.

There will be some spooky sights among the gilded rooms, just for fun, according to the Preservation Society of Newport County.

The cost is $5 per person, with children 2 and younger admitted for free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Both adult and children are encouraged to wear costumes. Face coverings are required for persons older than 2, even if the costume includes a mask.

For tickets, go to NewportMansions.org and find the event under Events/Events Calendar.

Because of limitations on the number of people who can be in the house at the same time, there will be two timed entries, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photographs may be taken, but flash photography is not allowed inside The Breakers.

Completed in 1895, The Breakers was the summer residence of Cornelius Vanderbilt II, his wife, Alice, and their children and descendants. It was first opened to tours in 1948 and was purchased by the Preservation Society in 1972. The 138,000-square-foot house was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1994.