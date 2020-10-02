Friday: Award Winning Neil Young tribute band Forever Young will be streaming from the Narrows Center at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Tonight at 7PM, head to Askew in Providence for a live, socially distanced outdoor show with Greg Sherrod and The Get Down. Details here.

Friday: Passim Streams presents Mark Erelli streaming live from the legendary Club Passim in Cambridge, MA. Details here.

Friday: Vote Ready is a online festival starting at 8PM featuring dozens of bands to support Headcount.org. Performers include Larkin Poe, Rob Thomas and Portugal. The Man. Details here.

Friday: Tonight at 8:30, check out Yacht Rock Review’s show “You Make my Stream Come True.” Yup, you read that right. Details here.

Friday: Lily Hiatt will be streaming live at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Joan Osborne and her band will be streaming live from the Ardmore Music Hall at 8PM with songs from her new album and more. Details here.

Saturday: Deadheads unite! Grateful Dead on the Green is a live outdoor show beginning at 1PM with four of the areas top Dead tribute bands, Mystic Dead, Legion of Jerry, Keats & Co. and Acoustically Dead. Details here.

Sunday: Larkin Poe is live streaming an acoustic show direct from Nashville at 2PM. Details here.