With COVID-safe live music slowly returning to the region, we’re kicking it up a notch this weekend on “Six Picks.” We’re previewing a few live and local shows as well as some online streams available worldwide. Please follow all state guidelines and venue policies when heading out this weekend!

Saturday: Boston-based roots rocker Will Dailey and RI native country singer-songwriter Charlie Marie play a live show Saturday at Askew in Providence. Music starts at 6PM. Details here.

Saturday: Groove on the Green at Pumphouse Music in Wakefield beginning at 1:30PM with an afternoon and evening of the best in local reggae. R&B, rock and more. Bands include Green Sabbath, Mease, Dudemanbro and New Nova. Details here.

Saturday: Dave Tessier and the All Star Stars play cover and originals at Tavern on the Hill in West Greenwich Saturday night. Details here.

Saturday: The 40th Annual John Lennon Tribute concert comes on the legendary singer’s 80th birthday. Artists include Rosanne Cash, Bettye LaVette, Marc Cohen, Willie Nile and more. Details here.

All Weekend: Teenage Cancer Trust is a charity project of Roger Daltry of The Who. This weekend, they’ll streaming past year’s concerts with artists including Ed Sheeran, The Cure and Paul McCartney. Details here.

All Weekend: The ACL(Austin City Limits) Fest is happening virtually this list featuring an A-List of Americana players including Sylvan Esso, Radiohead, St. Vincent, Alabama Shakes and more. Details here.

Friday: The Narrows Center for the Arts re-opens to a small live audience and continues streaming shows this month beginning Friday with Boston based Dennis Brennan. Complete details here.