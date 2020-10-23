Check out some great local bands live along with music streaming online this weekend. Here are some of our favorites – be sure to follow all safety protocols. Have a great weekend!

Friday: The Beardogz will be performing new original music live from their upcoming EP Living Room Yellow at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket at 7:30. Details here.

Saturday: The Dick Clarks will play live in a benefit for the Rhode Island Food Bank at 3PM at Nick-a-Nee’s in Providence. Details here.

Saturday: Alchemy in Providence has “Vipes and Cocktails” with Jake Hunsinger, Allison Rose, Russ Connors and more beginning around 7PM. Details here.

Fri. and Sat.: Jam to Moe. … closing out the season at the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod. Details here.

Saturday: Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday Celebration is the streaming highlight this weekend with 5 hours of music from a few of Tom’s friends including Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Norah Jones, The Raconteurs, Jason Isbell, and a special performance from Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Details here.

Friday: The iHeart Country Festival is streaming Friday with big names including Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt and Kane Brown. Details here.

Saturday: Your Vote, Your World” has a livestream event with actors, celebrities, politicians and musicians like Questlove, Dave Matthews and artist Shepard Fairey. Details here.

Saturday: Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish is performing “Where Do We Go” in a livestream here.

Saturday: The Grand Ole Opry goes pink to fight breast cancer at 8PM with stars Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, and Rita Wilson. Details here.