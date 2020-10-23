Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) participated in a panel on October 21 hosted by the National Infrastructure Bank Coalition touting the importance of local and national infrastructure projects that has the potential to create 25 million high-paying new jobs.

“It’s no secret that our state and nation’s infrastructure is crumbling at an alarming rate. The backbone of our country has been left to wither for far too long and significant action is needed immediately. Benefits of the passage of this legislation is not only the repairing of our existing transportation infrastructure, but also the creation of 25 million high-paying jobs and future projects that will put our country into line with the rest of the world. Some of these projects include enhancing the reliability, resiliency and capacity of our electric grid, including addressing the cybersecurity challenges, high-speed rail and other desperately needed projects. This is why I participated in this virtual panel, joined by various experts from across the country who recognize the importance of this federal bill. It was an extremely productive meeting, and it will all be for naught if H.R. 6422 is not passed. I ask everyone to contact your federal delegation and stress the need for this very important bill to be passed into law,” said Senator DiPalma in a press release.

The panel stressed the significance of H.R. 6422 (“The National infrastructure Bank Act of 2020”) which would create the bank with $4 plus trillion in lending capacity and the ability to repair all of the crumbling infrastructure in the country, such as bridges and roads. In addition, there would be substantial funds available to create a new nationwide system of high-speed railroads, build new affordable housing, and make broadband available everywhere. When created, this will be our country’s fifth such bank, the first being created by Alexander Hamilton and the most recent one created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression.

Many state, county and local governmental entities and labor organizations have already passed resolutions in support of H.R. 6422, including Providence, RI.

Senator DiPalma’s fellow webinar participants included Andy Kunz, President, US High Speed Rail Association, Alexandria VA; Rick Harnish, Executive Director, High Speed Rail Alliance, Chicago, IL; Alexander Metcalf, High-Speed Rail Economics Expert, TEMS, Inc., President; Jason Parker, President, Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council; Rep. Lisa Sobecki, Ohio State House of Representatives; Gov. Roy Barnes, Georgia, (former); Ydanis Rodriguez, New York City Councilman, Chair Transportation Committee; Erika White, President CWA Local 4319, Vice-President NW Ohio AFL-CIO; Stanley Forczek, Infrastructure consultant; former Amtrak Corporation Executive; and Alphecca Muttardy, Macroeconomist, Economic Policy Director Coalition for a National Infrastructure Bank. The panel was moderated by Robert Lynn, Organizer, UA Local 50, Ohio, who is retired.

The webinar, which was recorded, can be found at the following URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5AH6tliqUs&feature=youtu.be