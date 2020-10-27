Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea today is reminding Rhode Island voters that all mail ballots for the November 3 general election must be received by election officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The United States Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least seven days before November 3 to ensure that it arrives on time. Starting today and going forward, any Rhode Island voter who still has a mail ballot is encouraged to return it using secure drop boxes located in every community.

“Rhode Island could see historic turnout in this election. Don’t miss out on being part of history because you returned your ballot too late,” said Secretary Gorbea in a press release from her office. “Using a secure drop box will ensure that your mail ballot is received in time to be counted.”

All drop boxes in Rhode Island are under surveillance 24 hours a day. They are emptied daily by local boards of canvassers and the mail ballots are transported to the Board of Elections. Voters can use any drop box to return their mail ballot. Voters can use Secretary Gorbea’s drop box finder to find the one closest to them, and track the status of their mail ballot online at vote.ri.gov.

Voting from home is one of three safe and secure options Rhode Islanders have for casting a ballot this year. Voters who did not apply for a mail ballot also have the choice of voting early in-person or voting at the polls on Election Day. Learn more about each of these voting options at vote.ri.gov or by calling 2-1-1.