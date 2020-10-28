Seamen’s Church Institute today announced that it will host its annual, free Thanksgiving Day meal again this year.

For the safety of the community, Seamen’s Church Institute says that their freshly prepared turkey dinner with all the fixings will be distributed as a takeaway meal on November 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Guests are required to wear a face-covering when picking up their meal and should plan accordingly as only 100 meals will be available. Free winter coats will also be distributed in our Memorial Garden to any in need, according to Seamen’s Church Institue.

This meal is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, please call (401) 847-4260 or email Tara Gnolfo at tara@seamensnewport.org