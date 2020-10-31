SBA celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 2-6

While most everyone is focused on Tuesday’s election – national, statewide and local – it’s also a week in which the Small Business Administration celebrates veteran owned small businesses.

This is the seventh year, the SBA has focused on businesses owned by service veterans and members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. The SBA has designated National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) from Monday to Nov. 6.

According to the SBA, this year’s events include more than 130 online workshops, nearly all free, providing entrepreneurial resources that veteran and military entrepreneurs can access at https://www.sba.gov/events/find?dateRange=all&distance=200&pageNumber=3&q=vetbiz.

These events range from business counseling services from a local SCORE chapter, to visiting the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) for help formulating a business plan.

Each day during NVSBW, the SBA will highlight different topics related to veteran entrepreneurship , hosting various national-level events. You can find a full list taking place across the country at https://www.sba.gov/events/find?dateRange=all&distance=200&pageNumber=3&q=vetbiz.

Here’s just a sample of what’s being offered:

Monday, November 2:

Topic: Transition Assistance

Event: “Transitioning from Service to Startup” Facebook video with SBA experts. The video will be published on the Boots to Business Facebook page at 1 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, November 3:

Topic: Entrepreneurial Training

Event: “Resources for Entrepreneurship Training” Twitter chat with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at 1 p.m. ET. Join the conversation on the IVMF Twitter Page and use #IVMFTwitterChat in all responses.

Wednesday, November 4:

Topic: Government Contracting

Event: “Arming Vets to WIN in the Federal Market” webinar with the Veteran Institute for Procurement at 1 p.m. ET. Register at https://www.sba.gov/events/find?dateRange=all&distance=200&pageNumber=3&q=vetbiz.

Thursday, November 5:

Topic: Disaster Assistance

Event: “Leveraging Your Network and Resources” webinar with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at 1 p.m. ET. Register at https://www.sba.gov/events/find?dateRange=all&distance=200&pageNumber=3&q=vetbiz .

Friday, November 6: