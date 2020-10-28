By Sandy Kristiansson, Board Member, Fort Adams Trust

While Covid-19 has sidelined Salve Regina University’s athletes from participating in NCAA competition this fall, students have found a way to showcase their teamwork by performing community service at locations throughout Aquidneck Island. On Saturday, October 24th members of the Salve Regina University’s women’s soccer team gathered, masked and socially distanced, to conduct an extensive clean-up and help effort at Fort Adams State Park. It was the latest example of Salve athletes performing community service, which has included the football team’s fall cleanup at Sail Newport, the rugby team’s garden work at Middletown Senior Center and the softball team’s stone wall work at Norman Bird Sanctuary.

The soccer team partnered with Fort Adams Trust staff and 30 other volunteers, in two shifts, on multiple projects including: brush clearing, supply organization, cleaning historic displays in the North Casemates, Halloween supply storage and the creation of a new golf cart storage facility in the Fort’s south wall.

“The Salve team was instrumental in getting our fall clean-up and general organization back in order with the peak of the summer tour and visitor season behind us,” stated Robert McCormack, Director of Visitors Experience for the Fort Adams Trust. “Their volunteer assistance and joyful demeanor made getting through some tough projects that much easier, especially as we have been short on outside help with all of the recent health restrictions. Salve Regina has always been a great supporter of the fort and the women’s soccer team volunteers are an example of just one of the many things the students help us with; we are so grateful for all that they do,” McCormack added.

Fort Adams’s guided tours will continue on weekends through Thanksgiving at 11 AM, 1 & 3 PM Saturday and Sunday, with self-guided tours Friday-Sunday 10am-3pm. For more information go to: fortadams.org or contact 401-841-0707.

