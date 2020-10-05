Things are heating up for music fans at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. A pair of live concerts along with a series of popular films in a COVID-safe, socially distant setting kick off the month of October. Check out some the events coming to the Odeum below. As always, please take proper precautions when heading out.

Livingston Taylor Thursday October 8

Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide. Tickets for Thursday’s show are available here.

MOVIES THAT ROCK: Stop Making Sense October 10

Over the course of three nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983, filmmaker Jonathan Demme joined creative forces with cinematographer Jordan Cronenweth and Talking Heads…and miracles occurred. Following a staging concept by singer-guitarist David Byrne, this euphoric concert film transcends that all-too-limited genre to become the greatest film of its kind. Tickets available here.

MOVIES THAT ROCK: Almost Famous Friday October 16

A 15-year-old boy with an overprotective mother hits the road with an up-and-coming rock band in 1973 after being assigned to write an article for Rolling Stone magazine. Its rocks! Tickets available here.

Playing Dead Saturday October 17

Playing Dead is a Grateful Dead tribute featuring former members of Dark Star Orchestra, Slipknot!, and Uncle John’s Band. Their marathon sets feature music and jams from the entire Grateful Dead catalog. Playing Dead faithfully recreates the experience of a live Grateful Dead concert. The music of The Grateful Dead is a complex stew of different styles of music including rock, blues, jazz, folk, bluegrass and more. Their improvisational style and large repertoire guaranteed that every musical performance would be unique. Every Playing Dead show is equally unique featuring different set lists each night and exciting improvisational jams. Tickets available here.

MOVIES THAT ROCK: Purple Rain October 23

The legendary Prince stars as a struggling musician deals with his family and his new love interest against the backdrop of Minneapolis nightclubs. Check out the legend. Tickets available here.