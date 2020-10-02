Here’s a round-up of the scheduled road and lane closures throughout Newport County during the week ahead.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) are effective for the week of October 4 – 10, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

!!!! PLEASE NOTE: THE SPEED LIMIT ON THE NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE !!!!

!!!! HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 25 MPH !!!!

NPB Roadway Deck Rehabilitation Project

For the period from Late August 2020 through December 2020 there will be work taking place 24 hours a day with a Permanent Lane Closure in the Eastbound (heading from Jamestown to Newport) Passing Lane

between spans 2E to 22E. During the first 2 weeks of August 2020, there will be a transition from the prior phase of the project in the Westbound Travel lane to the Eastbound Passing Lane and traffic patterns may vary. Upon completion of the transition, lanes of travel Eastbound and Westbound may alternate to allow 2 lanes into Newport during morning rush hour (6am to 9am) and 2 lanes out of Newport during afternoon

rush hour (3pm to 6pm). At all other times the contractor may utilize one other lane which would leave one lane of traffic open in each direction. Modifications may be made due to weather and traffic conditions.

rush hour (3pm to 6pm). At all other times the contractor may utilize one other lane which would leave one lane of traffic open in each direction. Modifications may be made due to weather and traffic conditions. Westbound ORT Closure- 10/6- 7 am to 3 pm Overnight:

Eastbound and Westbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) and Billed by Mail Lanes Only- Daily- 11 pm to 7 am Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 10/5 to 10/9- 7 am to 3 pm Route 138 Connector

Westbound Left Lane Closure- 10/6- 7 am to 3 pm Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Lane Closures- 10/5 to 10/9- 7 am to 3 pm Sakonnet River Bridge

Anthony Road at Hummocks Bridge- Alternating Lane Closures- 10/5 to 10/9- 7 am to 3 pm

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) are effective for the week of October 3 – 9, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.

Interstate Highway Restrictions

Temporary Exit and Ramp Closures

Pawtucket: The on-ramp from Fountain St. to I-95 North is closed through mid-November. Follow signed detour via Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway.



Pawtucket: I-95 South at Exit 30, exit closed for bridge work through mid-November. Follow signed detour using Exit 29.

Warwick: I-95 South at Exit 10B, short-term exit closures for guardrail work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour using Exit 10A.

New Traffic Patterns

Pawtucket: I-95 North at Exit 30 there is a lane split with one lane to the left and two to the right. All lanes go through. Do not stop or change lanes.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.



Providence: I-95 South at Exit 19, all lanes now shift to the right for approx. 7 months.



Richmond: I-95, at Exit 3, traffic has shifted to the right on I-95 South and to the left on I-95 North through Spring 2021. Exit 3 is now a single exit in both directions of I-95.

Warwick: Effective Fri. night, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m., at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East) off I-95 South, exit ramp narrowed for bridge work, through early Dec.

Extended Closures

Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to Exit 11 and on the decks of the Centerville Rd. and Toll Gate Rd. Bridges, left and right shoulder closures, respectively, for restoration of center median until the operation is completed.

Weekend

Providence: I-195 East, from Exit 1A to Exit 1C, right shoulder closed for landscaping, Sat., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 North, from the Rte. 33 (Providence St.) overpass to the Wilbur Ave. underpass, left lane closed and lanes shifted and narrowed for guardrail installation, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6:30 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: I-95 North, under the Shippeetown Rd. Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Johnston: I-295, from Greenville Ave. to Exit 7, alternating lane closures for striping, Wed. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the operation will be Thurs. night during the same time period.



Johnston/Cranston: I-95, from Exit 7 to the Scituate Ave. overpass, alternating lane closures for removing barrier and milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, from Rte. 10 to Eddy St., alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 22 to Exit 24, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 22 to the Lonsdale Ave. overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 19 to Exit 21, double right lane closures and on-ramp narrowing for a bridge inspection, Tues. night, 8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 19 to Exit 21, alternating double lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m.



Providence: I-95 South, from Exit 19 to Exit 21, double right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Memorial Blvd. to Public St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Please note: the on-ramp from Point St. to I-95 North will also be closed at this time. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95, from Charles St. to Orms St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Sun. night (I-95 South) and Mon. night (I-95 North), 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 14A to Exit 14B, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North, from the Rte. 5 (Farnum Pke.) overpass to the Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) overpass, left lane closed and lanes shifted and narrowed for guardrail installation, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6:30 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to Exit 12, rolling roadblocks, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for overhead sign installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Delays possible. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Warwick: I-95, under Greenwich Ave., left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, under the Knight Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

East Providence: I-195, from Exit 2A to Exit 1D, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed. (I-195 East), and Thurs. (I-195 West), and left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Fri. (I-195 West) 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Johnston: I-295 South, from Exit 9C to Exit 7, right lane closed for pavement repair, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North at Exit 30, various lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: I-195 East, from Exit 1A to Exit 1C, right shoulder closed for landscaping, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Richmond: I-95 South, at Exit 3, left lane closed for construction, Mon., 2 a.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95, from Exit 10 to Exit 11, right shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Warwick: I-295 North, at the Exit 6 interchange, on-ramp narrowed for barrier removal and guardrail installation, Thurs. and Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Warwick: I-95 Collector Rd. North, from the Rte. 37 East off ramp to I-95 North to the Collector Rd. on-ramp to Rte. 37 West, left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ongoing Traffic Patterns

Johnston: I-295 South over Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.) at the Greenville Ave. Bridge, lanes shift to the temporary bridge in the center median for bridge work through Fall 2020.



Providence: I-95 South, from Broadway to Eddy St., one lane to the left and two to the right through mid-September.



Providence: The I-95 North off-ramp to Rte. 146 North at Exit 23, all lanes shift to the right for the last phase of construction. Final completion of the project is scheduled for Fall 2020.

Richmond: I-95, at Exit 4, lanes have split to the left and right on both sides of I-95.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted onto the existing Rte. 6 West roadway just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from 6/10 split to Union Ave., road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Route 6 West, one-half mile before its original location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey Street on-ramp is closed. Follow signed detour.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work through 2021.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Exit Closure

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Exit 11, exit closed for bridge demolition and replacement through November. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Kingstown: Rte. 4, from Exit 3 to Exit 5, all lanes shift to the left through Dec.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Pound Hill Rd. to Rte. 146A, one lane to the left, and one to the right of the split through November.



Providence: A new traffic pattern is in place on Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St. All lanes shift to the left and one of the three lanes will be closed for bridge construction through Spring 2021.

Warwick: Effective Fri. night, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m., Rte. 37 East, from the Pawtuxet River Bridge to the on-ramp to I-95 North, lanes will shift to the right for bridge work, through early Dec.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, over Jefferson Blvd., between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange, lanes shift to the right for bridge work, through the Fall.

Weekend

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the Exit 7 interchange ramps, right shoulder closed for construction, Sat., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Overnight

Providence: Rte. 6 West, from Memorial Blvd. to the Harris Ave. on-ramp, and Rte. East, from Broadway to Memorial Blvd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the Exit 7 interchange ramps, left shoulder closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 4, just south of Exit 3 (Rte. 102/Wickford), various lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Providence: Rte. 6 West, at Providence Place, and at the on-ramp from Dean St., left lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: On the ramp from Rte. 6 East to Memorial Blvd., under the exit to I-95 North, alternating shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

Central Falls: Rte. 114 (Broad St.), from Tremont St. to Madeira Ave., alternating one-way traffic, with partial lane closures, narrowed lanes and shifts possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone with driveway/walkway access and parking restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Rte. 44, from Pawtucket Ave. to the MA line, right lane closures, shifts and narrowed lanes possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, with driveway/walkway access restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Pawtucket Ave. at the Pleasant St. intersection, right lane closures and narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6/6A (Hartford Ave.) East, from #1705 to I-295 South, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Johnston/Cranston: Rte. 14, from Sailor’s Way to the on-ramp to I-295 North, and from Simmonsville Ave. to the on-ramp to I-295 South, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Allens Ave., from Ernest St. to New York Ave., shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Providence: West Exchange St., under Exit 22A off I-95 North, alternating shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Harris Ave., from Acorn St. to Providence Place, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.



Providence: The Bath St. East Bridge, which spans the Woonasquatucket River between Kinsley Ave./Providence Place and Promenade St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

East Bay

No lane closures at this time

Newport County

Weekday

Newport and Middletown: Coddington Hwy. and JT Connell Hwy., from Lake Erie St. in Middletown to Maple Ave. in Newport, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Tiverton: Schooner Dr., from Village Rd. to Poplar Dr., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Weekend

Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.) South, from Rte. 7 to #2220, narrowed lanes and shifts for tree clearing, Thurs., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Foster: Rte. 6 West, from Rounds Lane to Rams Tail Rd., right shoulder closed for bridge work, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 104, under Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 115, from Rte. 116 to Jackson Flat Rd./Hope Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Scituate: Colvin St., from Rte. 115 (Jackson Flat Rd.) to Greene Lane, right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Yield to oncoming traffic while crossing the bridge.

Continuing

Cumberland: The Town-owned Howard Rd. Bridge, which carries Howard Rd. over Abbott Run, is currently closed. Please follow signed detour via Abbot Run Valley Rd. in Cumberland or from Paine Rd. in Mass. More information is available here.

South County

New Traffic Pattern

Exeter: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal, for bridge work, 24 hours a day, on Austin Farm Rd. over I-95, through mid-Oct. Expect delays.

Weekday

Charlestown: Rte. 1A, from Park Ave. to Rte. 1, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.



Charlestown/Richmond: Rte. 112, from Butter Lane to Carolina Mill Lane, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 3, under the Baker Pines Bridge, shoulder closures and shifts for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 138, just before and after the Kingston Rd. Bridge, shoulder closures and ramp narrowing at Exit 3 off I-95 for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



South Kingstown: Rte. 1, before and after the Old Tower Hill Rd. overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



South Kingstown: Salt Pond Rd., from Kenyon Ave. to Upper Pond Rd., partial right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerly: White Rock Rd., from Bridge Rd. to Canal St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuing

Hopkinton: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal for bridge work 24 hours per day on Mechanic St. North and South, under the I-95 overpass.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

West Bay

New Traffic Patterns

Coventry: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Rte. 33 (Sandy Bottom Rd.), over the Pawtuxet River at the Sandy Bottom Bridge, through December 2020. Access to local businesses maintained. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd. North under Rte. 37 is closed until late Oct. All traffic has shifted to Jefferson Blvd. South.

Warwick: Old Forge Rd. West, from Potowomut Rd. to Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), has shifted to the Eastbound lanes for drainage work, through the end of Oct. Expect delays.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Warwick: Airport Connector East at Post Rd., off-ramp closed for milling, weather permitting, Wed. night, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Warwick: The on-ramp from Post. Rd. North to the Airport Connector West, will be closed for milling, weather permitting, Wed. night, midnight-2 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 14 East, from Howard Hill Rd. to Rte. 102, right lane closed for drainage work, Tues., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.



Coventry: Rte. 117 West, from Ledge Rd. to Hammet Rd., partial right lane closure for drainage work, Wed., 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Commonwealth Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone and shifts during non-working hours.



Warwick: Rte. 115 (Toll Gate Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Leon Whipple Rd., alternating one-way traffic, lane closures and narrowed lanes possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone.



Warwick: Rte. 5 South, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave., right lane closed for utility relocation, through early Oct.