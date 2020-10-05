After years of sustained growth, including six contract awards with the potential of hundreds of millions of dollars in new business, Rite-Solutions has appointed two new Vice Presidents.

Susan Borden, a Portsmouth resident, was promoted to VP of Human Resources. Dan Raposo. a Tiverton resident, is the new VP of Corporate Infrastructure & Standards.

The new positions will help Rite-Solutions manage its continued growth and meet its customers’ needs in the future.

Ms. Borden was a Systems Analyst in 2004, before transitioning to Human Resources. Today she is responsible for the development and execution of the human resources strategy for Rite-Solutions. Ms. Borden’s biggest priority is filling over 24 open positions ranging from senior accountants to systems engineers.

“It has been exciting to be part of the company’s growth while nurturing our corporate culture, based on being ‘One of F.E.W.’ which stands for Friends Enjoying Work,” says Borden in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to develop our employee family and our Human Resources infrastructure to ensure that Rite-Solutions will always be a place where people want to work.”

Mr. Raposo started with Rite-Solutions in 2001 as an application specialist. Before his promotion, he was responsible for managing the IT infrastructure while establishing policies and procedures to keep the company’s infrastructure compliant with rigid DOD contractor standards.

“Developing my professional skills in a culture-rich environment allowed me to grow as an employee, co-worker, friend, and person,” says Raposo in a statement. “The promotion to VP allows me to share my experiences with a strong technical team to help Rite-Solutions remain an industry leader in the small to mid-sized business sector, especially in the fast-paced and challenging cybersecurity realm.”

“Given their time with the company, both Ms. Borden and Mr. Raposo have a deep understanding of the Rite-Solutions culture and customers,” notes Dennis McLaughlin, Rite-Solutions President and CEO in a statement. “They represent the next generation of leadership for Rite-Solutions.”

Rite-Solutions, Inc. is an award-winning small business specializing in system engineering, software development, information technology (IT), and cyber security for government and commercial segments. Rite-Solutions has offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.rite-solutions.com.