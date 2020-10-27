This evening, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is holding a “Virtual Town Hall” to inform the public about the latest developments of the Pell Bridge Ramp Realignment project.

According to RIDOT, they will present an overview of the project, including progress to date on Phase 1 which started earlier this year on JT Connell Highway and Coddington Highway, and highlights of Phase 2 which they expect to be underway in late spring/early summer 2021.

The workshop will take place from 6 pm to 7 pm. Register to watch/participate in the event here.