Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 230 Metaterraine Avenue for $2,100,000.

Located on a private road in Matunuck, the home is a reproduction of Andy Warhol’s “Eothen” estate in Montauk, NY.

Claudia Philbrick, Sales Associate with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller and facilitated the sale for the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 230 Metaterraine Avenue is the fifth-highest sale in South Kingstown this year.

The South Kingstown residence, which was recently featured in Curbed, is set on 15 acres abutting conservancy farmland. The property consists of two parcels which include the main residence built in 2004 and an older three-bay garage. Set on wide-open fields surrounded by stone walls, the Cape Cod style home is constructed with the highest quality materials and discriminating taste.

“I would describe this estate as understated elegance in a magical setting”, says Claudia Philbrick. “It has been an honor to represent this distinctive Southern Rhode Island property.”