House Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend to host her #33 “Talks with Terri” this Wednesday, October 21,2020 starting at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The topic of discussion will be Behavioral Health During COVID-19, How Local Agencies Are Responding.

The expert panel will include Dr. Dan Wartenberg, Chief Clinical Officer at Newport Mental Health, Rebecca Elwell, Executive Director at Newport County Prevention Coalition, Linda Hurley, CEO at CODAC and Michelle Brophy, Director of Policy Implementation at the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH).

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive a zoom link to participate. To register: https://forms.gle/iavaSbx9SCXqBodB6

Rep Cortvriend asks participants to bring their questions and a cup of coffee or tea and join in the conversation. Questions may also be submitted in advance during registration.