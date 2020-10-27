newport clock

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 1 at 2 am, which means you gain an hour of sleep this weekend!

Look for lighter mornings, but for it to get darker much earlier in the evening.  The sun will rise at 7:17 am and will set at 5:41 pm on Saturday, October 31; while rising at 6:18 am and setting at 4:39 pm on Sunday, November 1.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

As of February 20, 2004; all new residential construction requires AC-powered hard-wired, interconnected smoke alarms with battery back up in the following areas: inside each bedroom, outside each bedroom area, on each habitable level including basements and at the bottom of the basement stairs.

-Advertisement -

For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR