Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 1 at 2 am, which means you gain an hour of sleep this weekend!

Look for lighter mornings, but for it to get darker much earlier in the evening. The sun will rise at 7:17 am and will set at 5:41 pm on Saturday, October 31; while rising at 6:18 am and setting at 4:39 pm on Sunday, November 1.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

As of February 20, 2004; all new residential construction requires AC-powered hard-wired, interconnected smoke alarms with battery back up in the following areas: inside each bedroom, outside each bedroom area, on each habitable level including basements and at the bottom of the basement stairs.

For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.