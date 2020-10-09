Potter League for Animals is hosting its first virtual Heart & Sole Walk/5K Run for Animals on Sunday October 18th at 12Noon. The Heart & Sole Walk for Animals is the Potter League’s largest fall fundraiser to raise funds and awareness for homeless and neglected animals across Rhode Island and beyond.

What’s Up Newp’s Ryan Belmore will be involved in the virtual program.

Show your support and walk or run in your neighborhood, favorite park, on a trail, or even on your treadmill! Be sure to snap a photo or video of you with your pet and share it on our Facebook page, Instagram, or Twitter using the #heartandsole2020. Join fellow walkers at heartandsolewalk.org to watch the love pour in, participate in fun contests, view announcements, visit the virtual vendor village and enjoy exclusive virtual walk day fun on October 18.

Animal loving friends, families, groups, and teams can register online at heartandsolewalk.org.