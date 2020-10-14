The Potter League for Animals announced today the acquisition of the Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic, Rhode Island’s only 501(c)3 nonprofit full-service veterinary clinic that offers low-cost, high quality medical and surgical services for pets of eligible low-income Rhode Island pet owners.

The merged business will operate under the name Potter League Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic (PIN).

Located in Riverside, RI the Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic, was founded in 2016 and provides low-cost, high-quality veterinary care to the pets of Rhode Islanders receiving public assistance and has provided care to well over 7,000 animals since opening its doors.

“Keeping pets happy, healthy and at home with the people who love them is an important part of our work and to many Rhode Islanders, the cost of quality veterinary care for their beloved pets is out of reach,” explains Brad Shear, Executive Director of the Potter League for Animals in a statement. “These are some of the most challenging economic times many of us have experienced and making sure everyone has access to veterinary care will make it possible for many at-risk animals to remain in homes where they belong” Shear continued.

Elderly, disabled, or disadvantaged pet owners are often left with nowhere to turn when their pet needs care. To help ensure that our community’s pets have access to quality veterinary care, and to keep pets with their loving families despite financial difficulty, the Potter League’s Pets In Need (PIN) Veterinary Clinic is here to provide compassionate, high-quality veterinary care.

“Access to full-service care for low-income pet owners is a significant problem in the veterinary field”, said primary founder of PIN Dr. Hank Wietsma, DVM in a statement. “The Pets In Need Clinic has been one of a few clinics leading the way both regionally and nationally in providing this care and PIN is excited to be under the umbrella of the Potter League”

“Nothing in my 22 years in Rhode Island has meant more to me than helping found the Rhode Island Free Clinic and the Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic,” said John Gillespie, past Chair of both organizations. “I live in Newport and am very familiar with the Potter League and I can’t think of a better and more caring organization for PIN to align with. This merger will allow PIN to continue to help financially challenged Rhode Islanders keep their pets at home and have available to them veterinary care of the highest level at a price they can afford. Anyone who cares about vulnerable animals should applaud the Potter League for their willingness to continue PIN’s efforts in these challenging times.”

The Potter League for Animals has operated as an animal care center offering programs and services such as adoption, humane education, dog training, and outreach programs for over 90 years. The League has subsidized veterinary care for Newport County residents for many years, but in recent years has recognized a statewide need for subsidized care. The Potter League Spay and Neuter Clinic in Warwick Rhode Island provides subsidized spay and neuter services, helping to successfully reduce the pet population in the region. The acquisition of the Pets In Need Clinic represents our deepening commitment to the health and wellness of animals throughout Rhode Island both homeless and those in homes who struggle to access essential services.

More information about the Potter League Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic and the services it offers can be found on our website: www.potterleague.org