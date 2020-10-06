The owner of Plant City, the popular vegan food hall in Providence, is looking to open a “scaled-down” version at 619 West Main Road in Middletown (formerly Papa Gino’s).

The restaurant would have a drive-thru and would focus on take-out/to-go.

What’s Up Newp caught up with Kim Anderson, owner of Plant City, on Monday night. We’ll catch up with Anderson about her plans in Middletown next week, once the lease is signed on the property.