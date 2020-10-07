The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and Lifespan are teaming up for their third and fourth food distribution events this month. Pallets of food, including perishable and non- perishable goods such as eggs, milk, and produce, will be distributed via ‘drive-thru’ to individuals and families in need.

The distribution is open to the public. The only eligibility requirement to receive the food is that people must wear a face mask when picking it up.

According to the organizations they will be in Newport and Providence the following date, time, and locations;

Thursday, October 8th

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Met School, 1 York Street, Newport



Wednesday, October 14th

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

St. Michael’s Church, 239 Oxford Street, Providence

In partnership with The NonViolence Institute

Each year, the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation provides more than 12 million meals through its ongoing Three Square Meals program to food bank and food pantry partners across the Northeast.