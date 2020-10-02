Tita M. Velasco, 94, of Middletown, RI passed away on September 27, 2020 at the Grand Islander Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Deo Velasco for 69 years.

Born on Jan 4, 1926 in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Philippines she was the daughter of the late Regino and Rosa (Munoz) Cardinoza. While in the Philippines she was a home economics teacher who loved her work and enjoyed sharing this passion with her students.

As a US Navy wife for 24 years, she left her homeland to join her husband in the United States, where they decided to settle and raise their four children.

Since family was very important to her, she chose to become a full-time homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, often sharing the fruits of her labor with her neighbors. During the summer months, she and her husband spent many hours fishing around Aquidneck Island by themselves and sometimes with their grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan and could be found outside on her deck sitting with her husband listening to the Boston Red Sox on the radio. In the winter, you could hear her cheering on the Boston Bruins. She was also in a local bowling league and was an accomplished Bingo player. Together with her husband, they would often go to Foxwoods to press their luck.

Tita is survived by her children Romeo Velasco and his wife Carol of Middletown, Roberto Velasco and his wife Barbara of Bellevue, WA, and Rebecca Velasco of Middletown; four grandchildren, Courtney Huber, Taylor Velasco, Aidan Velasco, and Kyle Velasco; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Deo, and her daughter Ruth Carbone, and several siblings in the Philippines and in the United States.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown, and a private burial will follow at St. Columba’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Islander Activity Fund, 333 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842.