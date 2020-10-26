This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Robert Michael Yatsko, 55, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after 7-month battle with Brain Cancer.

Born August 29, 1965 in Newport, Rhode Island, Robert grew up and resided most of his life in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He also lived in North Carolina and Hawaii, before returning to Newport to work on a government contract at NUWC.

Robert was predeceased by his father and mother, Michael Paul Jr. and Suzanne and survived by his son Matthew, former wife Sharlott, sister Michelle, her husband Ryan, his niece Mallory, fiancée Jade, and her son Owen and her mother Catherine, as well as several aunts’, uncles and cousins.

Robert was a devoted son, brother, partner, father, uncle, and friend. His heart and spirit drew the people around him in with warmth love and hospitality. He welcomed the people around him in as family. His kindness was a beacon, and he always went out of his way to make sure that everyone around him felt appreciated, special and welcome. You mattered to Robert, and he wanted to make sure you knew that.

He adored the kids in his life, often taking time to sit with them just to see what was going on in their lives. Matt, Mallory, and Owen all benefited from his presence and he would light up when he talked about them.

Robert loved to travel, and New York City was one of his favorite places to visit, but he loved exploring Newport, often discovering and rediscovering hidden gems here. He was always up for trying something new, and his enthusiasm for life was infectious.

Robert loved music, having played the French Horn and other instruments in his high school band. He enjoyed live music, and he and Jade would travel to attend music festivals throughout New England with friends.

Robert enjoyed people, and when he decided he needed a change of pace, he started working at Newport Craft Brewery. He enjoyed bartending because it gave him the opportunity to meet all different people, and he took great pride in the level of hospitality he provided. He made some great friends among the brewery staff due to his generous spirit and strong work ethic.

In the final months of his life, Robert enjoyed exploring RI with Jade, getting out in the wonderous beauty of Aquidneck Island, bird watching, or just listening to music.

Because of Covid-19, Robert worried about the safety and wellbeing of everyone he cared about. His burial will be private, but Robert and his family asks that if you wish to honor his life that you pay it forward, doing a kind deed or an act of kindness in his Memory, and that you celebrate Robert’s life in your own way.