Richard Allan Medley, 62, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away suddenly on October 9, 2020. Richard was born in Coshocton, OH to Richard Medley and Mabel Lorine Medley. Richard was the husband of Caroline Medley of Portsmouth, RI.

Richard attended the United States Naval Academy, class of 1980, as well as MIT for his Engineer’s Degree – EE. He went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was the Commanding Officer of the USS Providence 719, and when he retired from the Navy, worked at the Naval Underwater Warfare Center for the last 16 years.

While he was a playful jokester and prankster from a young age, those who knew Richard best remember him as a giving person (especially remembering your favorite food) and a passionate storyteller. He loved movies and would often share his thoughts with a movie quote or trivia. He also loved computers and would play Lords of the Realm II forever if allowed.

Besides his wife Caroline Medley and mother Mabel Lorine Medley, he is survived by his daughter Cheryl Medley and her wife Jae Vick of Vermont, and his daughter Sarah Medley of New Hampshire, his brother Randy Medley and his sister Lori Pethel of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Medley.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring, the date is to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Navy Dolphin Scholarship Foundation (dolphinscholarship.org/giving/donations/honor-memorial-giving/)