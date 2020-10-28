This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Norbert Kenneth Mosher was born in Newport, RI to Arthur Mosher and Mary A. Flynn. He attended the Newport Public Schools and later received his GED. “Kenny” or “Moe”, as he was affectionately known to friends and family, was trained as a welder shipfitter, and worked at the Newport Shipyard for many years. From 1980 to 1986, Moe served in the US Naval Reserves. He received commendations as an E5 and served as a hull technician during his military service.

In 1969, Moe married Gail Messier. To this union were born two sons; Nathan Jacob and Jacob Aaron. The family settled in Newport where Moe spent his life hanging out with many friends, serving his community, and working various construction and painting jobs on Aquidneck Island. Moe was a kind-hearted and generous community member. He often stopped to help strangers and loved on children in his neighborhood. From mowing lawns and removing snow from neighbors who didn’t have to ask him to, Moe was known for using his old truck to move around and do many odd jobs for anyone who needed him. He liked to cooked tuna casserole for his neighbor Art, who appreciated his kindness and gestures of love. For many years, he fed the sparrows daily, who would gather in the shrubs near his front door to wait for their provision from Moe. He lived a quiet life, spent time with the family cat, Molly, and loved watching Patriots games with his friend Larry.

Moe suddenly passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son Nathan in 2014. To honor his memory, he leaves his loving wife of 50 years, Gail, and his youngest son, Jacob, and a granddaughter, Angelica. He is also survived by his sister, Maureen and his two brothers, Thomas and Richard. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, and his very close friend, Larry Archambault, will remember Moe fondly and keep alive memories of his life and service. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2nd.

Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com