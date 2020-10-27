This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Matthew David

Beloved Gift of God

Matthew David Cole was born on May 27, 1977 and went to Heaven on October 21, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife Abigail Cole, his precious Garrett who is 5 years old and the light of our lives, his brothers Moses Prema and his wife Amanda, Jonah Cole and his dear friend Melissa Moro, Garrett’s Mom Kit Cole and his stepsister Heather Gardner. He was a loving son to his parents Harry Cole and Karen Gardner.

Matt was brilliant and had built a great career in information technology working for Microsoft and more recently Tanium on government projects. He was a mentor to new Tanium team members, a hero to his customers, and when the call came for help, he was there with a big smile and helping hands

He spent time in the Air Force working at NORAD as well as working as a contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Matt had a huge heart for helping others. He and Abi supported evangelistic ministries in Cambodia, the Philippines, Kenya and Dubai.

They were blessed to be able to minister to people, especially the children on a trip to the Philippines.

Abi and Matt’s story is a living testament to Jesus. He carried so much kindness and humility that powerfully impacted every life they came across.

Matt had a beautiful singing voice and we always enjoyed hearing him sing.

Matt loved Garrett with his whole being and was a devoted and fun Dad. He was a very loving husband and father.

He will be deeply and sorrowfully missed.

Funeral Services are private.