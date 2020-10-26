This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Martin F. Garside, III of Newport, RI passed unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born in Fall River, MA on August 22, 1957 to Doris Plourde Garside and the late Martin F. Garside, Jr.

He was the spouse of Caroline (Erickson) Roggero, father to Christopher Garside (wife Kristy) and Michael Garside (wife Sarah). And not to be forgotten, his CFP buddy, Jimmy Marshall. Grandfather to Tyler and Nathan Garside, step-grandfather to Kendra Gray-Kourafas (husband Stephen), Bridgette Bolstridge, Nicolas Roggero and Ruthie Roggero Blackwell. Step great grandfather to Angelina Gray, Savanna Seavolt, and Stephen Kourafas Jr. Brother of Carol Clohecy of Danielson, CT, Eileen Allen and Pamela Torres of Portsmouth, RI, Kevin Garside of Sprague, CT and Melissa Lavoie of Dartmouth, MA. Uncle Martin to many nieces and nephews.

Martin owned MCM Stone for many years. He always had a passion for cars, all and any models. He was employed at Park Place Holdings in Portsmouth, RI. He met and assisted many customers who entrusted their prized cars to his expertise.

He loved his pets very much. They were also his passion along with his grandchildren, who he loved very much and always spoiled. He loved the Potter League where the crew was rescued from.

He loved to travel with the love of his life. The last big trip to Iceland was a barter. He said, “We go to Iceland, and I go to Potter League!” Hence, Toby (his goldendoodle) and “Baby Cat”. They miss him terribly.

“IT IS NOT the day or the years that matter, it is how you spend them.”

Services will be private, and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, or by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate