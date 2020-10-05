This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Marsha L. (Maynard) Bigbee, 69, of Portsmouth, passed away on September 26, 2020 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late John F. Bigbee.

Born in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Shirley (Sonner) Maynard.

Marsha is survived by her three children, Daniel Bigbee and wife Jacqueline, of Portsmouth, Tracey Smith and husband Damon, of Murrieta, CA, and Kelly Bigbee and husband Vinicius Coimbra, of Portsmouth. She also leaves her grandchildren, Ayla Bigbee, Vanessa, Vianna, Damon Jr, and Tramon Smith, and Liliana Coimbra as well as nieces and nephews, Sasha Selle and Jessica Perez.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Schwartz and Janet Selle, and nephew Josh Selle.

A celebration of Marsha’s life will be held privately.