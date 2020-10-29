This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Lois Farrea, 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI.

Lois was born on April 16, 1932 in Stratford, CT to George and Elsie (Sharp) Anderson. Lois was married to the late George Farrea.

Lois was a cook’s helper for the state of Rhode Island’s school lunch program for twenty years. She then worked as a cashier at CH Charles 5 & 10 on Broadway for twenty years. She was also a cashier at Dollar Tree in Middletown for eight years.

Lois enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and traveling to New Hampshire and Cape Cod with her best friend Janice Kesson. She also enjoyed watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel and visiting her daughter Alicia and son in law Bill at their home in North Carolina. Lois was an excellent baker and made the best apple pie.

Lois is survived by her children; Joseph Farrea and his wife, Susan, of Portsmouth, George Farrea Jr. and his wife, Dawn, of Chepachet, John Farrea and his wife, Laurie, of Portsmouth, and Alicia Spaulding and her husband William, of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Robert Sylvia Jr., David Sylvia, Daniel Spaulding, Kristen Lavallee (Brian), Ann Campbell (Daniel), John Squires, Peter Squires (Michelle), Rebecca DeMello (Ryan), Katherine Boulay (Zachary), Colin Davis, and Benjamin Farrea. She also leaves several great grandchildren. Along with her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter Lynn Marques and brothers George Anderson and Charles Anderson.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 PM in the funeral home.

Burial will be private at St. Columba Cemetery.